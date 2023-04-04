Officers surrounded and blocked off access to Reading Crown Court last month as the jury returned guilty verdicts in the murder trail of 24-year-old Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani who died from a fatal stab wound to the chest during an incident in Keel Drive in August last year.

Brawl in Court as Verdict Read Out Still Being Investigated in Rafaqit Kayani Murder Case

Yesterday (April 3), Riaz Miah, 21, of no fixed abode, and Hassan Al-Kubanji, 22, of Peabody Avenue, London was jailed for life yesterday to serve minimum terms of 24 and 23 years respectively.

When the verdicts were read out at about 2.20pm, an eyewitness described the defendants beginning to shout as well as people in the public gallery ‘banging’ on the dock window.

It was heard that threats were made to the jury who were ‘climbing over their desks’ to leave the room.

There was also an incident that occurred outside on the steps leading up to court but another eyewitness added that the ‘scuffle’ didn’t last long.

Access to the court was blocked off for almost an hour. At the time, Thames Valley Police confirmed the ‘disturbance’ and said two

people were arrested, one on suspicion of a public order offence and the other on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Police have confirmed that the disorder remains under investigation.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t have any updates at present. I don’t have an estimated time of when/if there will be charges arising.”

Speaking ahead of the sentencing remarks yesterday, Judge Heather Norton, who was praised for her handling of the brawl in court, said: “I make it clear that that the disorder and the defendants park in it play no part in my sentencing decision today.”

She confirmed it is being dealt with elsewhere in accordance to criminal proceedings.

Precautions were made ahead of the sentencing as a result of the incident. Several police officers were present in court and the defendants appeared via a video link rather than being brought into the dock.

A third man, Miguel Parian John, 41, of Concorde Way, Slough, was also found guilty of assisting an offender by hiding the blades involved in the incident.

He will be sentenced today (April 4) in the same courtroom. Police have confirmed they will then upload a press release about the trial and sentencing remarks but it is unknown if the brawl arrests will be addressed.