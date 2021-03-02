Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh MPA Karim Bux Gabol has said that he will not vote for his party members because some of them have been given Senate tickets by the leadership ‘in exchange for money’.

Brawl Erupts After PTI MPA Says Won’t Vote For Party Candidates

PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman claimed that three of his party’s MPAs have gone missing in Karachi. He said that they couldn’t be contacted on their cellphones.

The three MPAs — Karim Bux Gabol, Shaharyar Khan Shar and Muhammad Aslam Abro — had earlier announced they would not vote for the PTI candidates in the March 3 Senate elections because they were not taken on board while awarding the tickets for the polls.

The three lawmakers were welcomed by members of the ruling PPP when they arrived at the assembly for Tuesday’s session.

The three ‘missing’ members, Aslam Abro, Shehryar Shar, and Karim Baksh Gabol, came to the Sindh Assembly and marked their attendance. The three reportedly said that they will vote according to their ‘conscience’ during the Senate elections. They maintained that some lawmakers suspect they will vote in favour of the opposition alliance, the Pakistan

Democratic Movement.

Shar entered the provincial assembly and PTI MPAs chanted slogans against him while PPP MPAs clapped for him. After Gabol walked to the attendance register, some MPAs ran towards him and pushed him. He fell and MPAs were seen kicking and punching him.

PPP MPAs reportedly tried to cool down the disgruntled PTI lawmakers which caused the situation to escalate.

Karim, in a video message, announced his decision to not vote for his party candidates in the Senate Elections that are only two days away.

Maintaining that Pakistan’s constitution allows him to vote for anyone he wants, he said, “I am a PTI worker and will remain with party, but can’t vote for its candidates in Senate elections because the party has given the ticket to candidates in exchange for money.”

PPP leader Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in earlier today said: “The actual contest is between PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gillani and PTI’s Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Islamabad seat. We will give surprise to everyone on March 3.”

Opposition leaders allege that several members of the ruling party are not happy with the party’s performance and have some grievances due to which they won’t be voting for PTI.