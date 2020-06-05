Bravo House Wife, Amna Malik Who Exposed Actress Uzma Khan and All The ‘Gold Diggers’

Actress and Model Uzma Khan who was trending on social media after she creating chaos that she is beaten by Malik Riaz’s daughter inside her house along with their dozens of armed guards.

The story starts with the video which went viral after the lady Amna Malik confronted actress Uzma Khan for having affair with her husband Usman Malik.

The video caused outrage on Social Media and Pakistani people trended in favor of Uzma Khan and wanted to police to arrest Amna Malik because she attacked Uzma Khan.

Later Amna Malik came up with and told, how she warned Uzma Khan from staying away from her husband and stop seeing him and con money out of him.

After Amna Malik’s video many of people trended in favor of Amna Malik and called Uzma Khan a homewrecker. In later interviews Uzma Khan confessed she had 2 years relationship with Amna’s husband Usman and that both wanted to marry.

Uzma Khan was much worried about her career and fame following her video scandal, she filed the case against Amna Usman and daughters of Malik Raiz, Pashmeena Malik and Amber Malik. She said “I Don’t Need Money, I Need Justice, I Want My Respect Back, I Was Violated.”

Uzma Khan also held a press conference along with her lawyers Khadija siddiqi and Hassan Niazi (PM Khan’s nephew) and told that ‘I belong to a respectable family and all the allegations Usman’s wife is putting against me in the video are wrong.’

The actress, denied the rumors of signing deal with the persons who allegedly subjected her and her sister of torture and accused her of having extra marital relations.

“Neither the suspects had contacted me for any deal nor would I accept it,” said the actress while talking to a reporter.

Later it was revealed that actress and her sister both belong to a redlight area of Lahore. Both sisters started career from dancing in private parties and later joined modeling and then Uzma Khan joined showbiz industry by developing links with industry men.

The controversy was later alleged by pubic on social media that strong voices were used as a pawn and the whole affair seemed to have have been initiated just for making quick money from Tycoon.

Following her real face was exposed and Malik Riaz also filed the case against

the actress and her lawyer Hassan Niazi for defaming him.

Amna Malik also accused that PM Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi had contacted her for out of court settlement. But Amna Malik exposed Hassan Niazi and accused him of having affair with Uzma Khan’s sister Huma Khan and that Hassan Niazi is asking money for both sisters.

for that he is asking money from me. Unfortunately u and ur clients were gold diggers & Maliks have proof against u so to further avoid embarassment u went ahead with the settlement

Lawyer Khadija Siddiqi on Jun 1 tweeted.

This is to announce that we are disassociating from #UzmaKhan case.I understand the reasons of any settlement by two aggrieved women in a rigged system,my conscience doesn’t allow me to be part of any of that,even in a professional capacity. Struggle against lawlessness continues.

Barrister Hassan Niazi, tweeted,

We understand our clients’ position, they wanted to get justice but the system allows powerful aggressors to do as they please, with no accountability! I pray that a day will come when law is equal for all. Our fight for justice continues.

Uzma Khan recorded a similar statement before Judicial Magistrate saying she wanted to withdraw the case. Uzma Khan now has deactivated her both twitter and Instagram handlers following the backlash from her fans and public.

Uzma Khan’s sisiter Huma Khan, recorded a similar statement, saying that there was no such occurrence and denied incident of torture at their house. She said that accused party did not make any torture on her.

“The persons mentioned in the FIR are innocent,” said Huma Khan, pointing out that her sister namely Uzma Khan got registered the instant FIR only because of misunderstanding. She pleaded the court to cancel the case.

Now the Pakistani public who raised the voice for Uzma Khan and make it a top trend on social media for several days are basking the lawyers and both models, calling them gold diggers who were exposed by Amna Malik as she has proof against them and to further avoid embarrassment all these went ahead with the settlement.