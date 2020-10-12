Feda Almaliti, 43, the nationally-known advocate for people with autism and dedicated mother, had already escaped her home as it filled with flames and smoke early Saturday, when she realized her severely autistic 15-year-old son Muhammed was not with her.

Brave Mum Runs Back into Burning Home to Rescue Son, 15, But Both Died

When Almaliti realized her son was not with them, she “bravely re-entered the residence in an attempt to rescue him as flames and heavy smoke rapidly advanced from the first floor to the second floor,” the department statement said.

She ran back inside her burning two-story home on Serra Place at 1:44am, September 26, to save him, but neither came back out.

The dramatic new details about the tragic home fire that ended the lives of Almaliti and her son were shared by the Fremont Fire Department and Almaliti’s sister, Maysoon Salah, who was at the home when it burned.

A little before 2 a.m. Saturday, before firefighters had arrived at the home, a woman and a girl — Salah and her teenage daughter — escaped the home along with Almaliti, according to the department and Salah.

The Fremont Fire Department responded to the two-story home on Serra Place at 1:44am, September 26, to find smoke billowing from the front door and flames coming from the rear of the home.

Investigators say Almaliti escaped. Maysoon Salah, Feda’s sister, and her daughter Anais escaped as well. But then they realized Muhammed was still inside an upstairs bedroom. Almaliti ran back into the

home to look for her son, calling him by an affectionate nickname ‘Hammoudeh.’

“I can hear the popping of glass and the faint noises of (Muhammed) crying, ‘No, No, No’ in response to Feda pleading with him,” Maysoon wrote on Facebook. “Hammoudeh, come on we have to go, now, we have to get out now!”

Maysoon tells KPIX 5, there was no sound of a smoke alarm, and that her daughter Anais was first to wake the family up and alert them about the fire.

Longtime friend Karen Fessel, who also has an autistic son, said the children can be overwhelmed by the chaos and commotion.

“He wouldn’t go down the stairs,” said Fessel. “I’m sure he was just incredibly, sensory overloaded, which is what happens with our kids,” said Fessel.

Almaliti was first featured on KPIX 5 in 2009, when she was part a class action lawsuit against Kaiser for denying services to Muhammed, and other autistic children, despite having paid premiums for 25 years.

“The parent going up against the largest health care provider in California. It is a David and Goliath story,” Almaliti said in the 2009 report.

The class action lawsuit prevailed, and Almaliti spent the subsequent years working with lawmakers to pass SB 946, that went into effect in 2012, and required insurance companies to cover treatments for autism. More than 97,000 California public school students have been diagnosed as autistic in 2016, according to the California Department of Education.

Firefighters found Feda embracing Muhammed. Paramedics transported mother and son to the hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.