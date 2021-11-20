These are five “most wanted” criminals who allegedly committed their offences in Bradford or West Yorkshire.

Bradford’s Most Wanted Criminals who Owe £4.5M, Are Sons of Pakistani Parents

The Crimestoppers website lists five men wanted for their crimes – three of which were specifically in Bradford, with the other two labelled as in West Yorkshire.

Four of the males are wanted for possible payment of outstanding “Proceeds of Crime” orders, totalling £4,570,625.06.

The final man is wanted for fraud and forgery associated with vehicle or driver records, as well as in connection with drug offences and other crimes.

A full list of the most wanted and more details are below:

Hamayan Nawaz

Crime type: Proceeds of Crime

Crime location: Exchange Square, Drake Street, Bradford

Nickname: N/A

Police force: Regional Economic Crime Unit

Summary: £1,021,443.00 to pay

Full Details:

The court decided Nawaz had made £1,021,958.33 from his criminal activities, but he only had £515.00 to pay back at the time the order was made – just 0.05 per cent of the total amount.

He still owes £1,021,443.00, which the court could order him to repay if he is found to have any new assets.

If you know of any new assets that Nawaz may have, you should contact Crimestoppers, either anonymously online or by phone on: 0800 555 111.

Zaid Iqbal

Crime type: Proceeds of Crime

Crime location: West Yorkshire

Nickname: N/A

Police force: Regional Economic Crime Unit

Summary: £1,822,797.07 to pay

Full Details:

The court decided Iqbal had made

£1,827,938.00 from his criminal activities, but he only had £5,140.93 to pay back at the time the order was made – only 0.3 per cent of the total amount.

He still owes £1,822,797.07, which the court could order him to repay if he is found to have any new assets.

If you know of any new assets that Iqbal may have, you should contact Crimestoppers, either anonymously online or by phone on: 0800 555 111.

Shazad Ghafoor

Crime type: Fraud, forgery etc. associated with vehicle or driver records

Crime location: West Yorkshire

Nickname: Mohammad Shazad, Abdul Ghafor, Nadeem Ahmed, Shazad Gafoor, Nadeen Javaid

Police force: Other Law Enforcement

Height: 180-185 cm (approx. 6’0″)

Build: Medium

Ethnic appearance: Asian

Summary: Ghafooris wanted for numerous offences involving fraud, dangerous driving, possession of criminal property, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, failure to surrender to bail.

Full Details:

Ghafoor, who is a disqualified driver, took a courtesy car from a dealership in Manchester in August 2013 using a driving license in another person’s name.

The vehicle was spotted by police and the pursuit ended in Halifax.

When the car was stopped, cash to the value of £80,000-£100,000 was recovered.

There were traces of heroin, cocaine and cannabis on the notes.

Ghafoor is also wanted in connection with separate seizures of £245,000 worth of cannabis in November 2013, a quantity of cannabis and £24,000 cash in September 2014, and another cannabis seizure in November 2014 at a property in Manchester.