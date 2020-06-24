Bradford Mum of Two, Isma Nawaz, 38, Died After Her Car Collided with Parked Car on Harrogate Road

Isma Nawaz, 38, a mother-of-two from Bradford, died in the crash on Harrogate Road on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at about 5.40am on Tuesday when a black Vauxhall Astra travelling away from Bradford collided with a parked Ford Focus near to the junction with Parkin Lane.

Isma, who was the only occupant of the Astra, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Police closed Harrogate Road in both directions for crash investigation work to take place.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or what happened prior to it, and in particular would like to speak to any cyclists who were in Harrogate Road in Apperley Bridge at

around 5.40am yesterday (Tuesday).

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a vehicle was recovered by police.

He has since been released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police have launched a fresh appeal for witnesses or dascham footage which may help their investigation into the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 or via the LiveChat facility, quoting reference number 13200312582.

