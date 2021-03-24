Father-of-one Parvez Akhtar, also known as Mustaq Hussain or ‘Mushy’, was last seen alive when he left his Mehraan Restaurant in Duckworth Lane, Bradford, to take chefs and waitresses home on January 12, thirty three years ago.

Bradford Man Parvez Akhtar, AKA ‘Mushy’ Murder’ Linked to Family Feud in Pakistan

He was the co-owner of the restaurant and was found dead in his Datsun car outside old people’s homes in Fairbank Road, Girlington.

He was a suspected ritual killing brought about by a family feud in Pakistan stretching back 30 years.

The body of Mushtaq Hussain, 25, was foud by a boyd in back seat f his car. He had been strangled.

A post mortem was carreid out on Mushtaq, and the cause of death was established as strangulation. He had throat injuries.

One motive detectives entertained was the theory Akhtar was the victim of a ritualistic killing brought about

by a 30-year feud between two families in Pakistan.

Detectives visited the village where the family hailed from and discovered the trouble began in the mid 1950s – five years before Akhtar’s birth – with a dispute between his family and another in the village over a “problem marriage.”

The family, however, believes there was more to the murder than a family row and have called on police to use the latest technology available to them to look again at the case.

Cllr Arshad Hussain, a Labour councillor for Toller ward, was Mr Akhtar’s brother-in-law and 16-years-old when his relative died.

“I would like to thank the police for the investigation they did,” he said.

“As a family we would like them to review the case files and see if these lines of inquiry were the right ones.

“I would also like to request the evidence is reviewed because there is an important difference now to the technology in 1986 to 2019.