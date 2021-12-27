Three charities will benefit – Staying Put, a charity which helps domestic abuse survivors, Homeless Hampers and Pudsey Community Project.

Bradford Hindus Gathered Huge Donations to Support Those in Need

Dharmesh Mistry, BHC’s Community Liaison Officer and volunteer, has worked closely with all the charities and linked in with supportive organisations, including Sainsbury’s to help raise the donations.

He then spoke with the BHC and an appeal was launched.

Within a few weeks, just over a tonne of food donations was raised as well as 25 bags of clothes, 16 boxes full of toys for children, plus kitchenware and toiletries.

Each of the charities were also given a £100 cheque, donated by Towngate PLC.

Dharmesh said: “Having worked closely with all the charities myself, there was clearly

worrying signs that we were seeing an increase in the need for help.

“With Covid situations deteriorating, the cost of living causing families to pick between heating or food and domestic violence victims at record levels, these were great charities to support.”

Andy Ellis, from Staying Put, said: “I want to say a massive thank you for this wonderful cheque and the fantastic gifts that you have collected as an association, I don’t think I’ve seen such a huge collection, it’s just wonderful.”

Pudsey Community Project said the donations would help many people.

Today at the Anand Milan Elderly Centre, Clayton, BHC also organised a charity collection of non-perishable foods, clothes and children’s games.

The huge amount of items will go towards BHC’s collection for the charities.