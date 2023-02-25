A DESSERT shop which originated in Bradford is looking to go national as it continues its expansion.

Bradford Dessert Shop Owner ‘Chaii Wali’ Shocked by Success ‘It’s just gone ridiculous’

Chaii Wali, which has two branches in Bradford, will open up its first drive-thru site in Sheffield on Friday, March 3.

This follows the success of its sites on Leeds Road, which opened last year, and on Little Horton Lane, which welcomed its first customers in 2019.

It has achieved fame on social media for its doughnuts, with people coming to the Bradford shops from across the country to try them. On its menu, Chaii Wali offers full loaded doughnuts, each containing Oreo, flakes, mix sprinkles, chocolate sprinkles, strawberries and marshmallows with sauces. Sweet-toothed customers can also choose their own toppings for their doughnuts.

Chaii Wali sells a host of sweet treats including churros, ice cream and sundaes. It also sells chips, burgers, donner kebabs and wings, including in peri peri sauce. The sites also offer a selection of drinks including tea, milkshakes and mocktails.

The company is also looking to tap into the lunch food market in Bradford and will soon sell paninis, toasties and jacket potato dishes at its sites in the city.

Chaii Wali also serves up

a host of teas from around the world including freshly-made Dhesi tea every day, which is popular in Karachi, Pakistan. English tea and lemon and ginger and green tea are also on the menu.

Naveed Aslam, Chaii Wali owner, said: “It’s just gone ridiculous.

“We have a lot of demand for it. People are coming from up and down the country, from London, Birmingham and Leicester. They’re all coming to Bradford to try it out. It’s mad.

“We’re having a big following on Snapchat and on Instagram and TikTok.

“We’re expanding. We’re franchising out all across the country. We’ve had a few enquiries from London. We have a shop in Birmingham. Our drive-thru in Sheffield will open on March 3.

“We want to be more than just desserts. When people from down south come to us for desserts, they go for the rest of their food elsewhere. We were the first tea and donut shop in the UK. We brought tea and donuts alive to the whole of the country.

“We’re quite well viewed on TikTok, we’re getting 100,000 views. When the DJ Tom Zanetti came to our shop in BD5, a TikTok video had 1.5 million views.”

Chaii Wali’s branches in Bradford are both open Monday to Thursday from 3pm to midnight and Fridays to Sundays between 3pm and 2am.