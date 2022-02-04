Lahore Police on Thursday arrested two young individuals for harassing girls going to schools and academies in the Shad Bagh area of the provincial capital.

Boys in Burqa Arrested for Harassing Girls Outside Academies & Schools

According to details, the two boys, with one of them wearing a Burqa, used to stand outside schools and academies in Shad Bagh with the intent to harass female students, including underage girls.

After a few days of agony, the female students together with the local residents of Shad

Bagh informed the local police station about the two boys and lodged a formal complaint against them.

As a result, police started searching for the two suspects immediately and caught both of them red-handed as they were busy harassing passerby female students.

Speaking in this regard, SHO Shad Bagh Police Station said that the arrested boys have been identified as Habib Dar and Shah Mir and both of them have confessed to their crimes.

Both of them have been booked under the relevant clauses of the concerned laws and further investigation is already underway, noted the SHO.