Men Trapped Their Divorced Girlfriends To Transport Drugs for ‘King’ M. Fazal

Fazal was jailed for eight years on on 1 November 2013 at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester. He was freed on parole on June 5 2017, after his defence said: “He is a good father and wants to change. He wants to be released from prison while his children are still of a young age.”

Boyfriends Used Their Girlfriends To Transport Drugs for Drug Lord M. Fazal

But within hours picked up two encrypted mobile phones, one for daily use and the other to use as a disposable ‘burner’ to use in drug dealing.

He supplied 13kg of cocaine and heroin worth up to £3 million to towns and cities including Stoke-on-Trent, Manchester and Halifax.

Between June 2017 and May 2018 cocaine and heroin were supplied between Fazal’s organised crime gang and another dealer in Halifax.

Police rounded up the gang after officers searched a house in Rochdale in December 2017 and discovered half a kilo of cocaine as well as heroin.

“But despite his and his co-conspirators’ attempts to avoid detection, officers were soon uncovering significant quantities of drugs and cash that led to his gang’s downfall following Operation Gamber.

Mohammed Fazal of Oswald Street, Rochdale pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs, namely heroin and cocaine and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Fazal and seven other members of

his group have now been jailed for a collective total of more than 65 years. His 16-strong gang included Aneesa Ahmed, 23, of Price Street, Burslem.

Aneesa Ahmed was caught red-handed acting as a drugs runner for £25,000 worth of cocaine in 2018. She ran up debts with a dealer after being introduced to cannabis following the breakdown of her marriage.

Aneesa Ahmed’s boyfriend Raja Mobeen Khan, 27, of Trafalgar Street, Rochdale, was responsible for drugs supply to the West Midlands – acted as a courier to wipe out the debts.

Mobeen Khan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs and was sentenced to 10 years, his girlfriend Aneesa Ahmed was jailed for 28 months.

Mohammed Abu Khan, 27, of Eclipse Close, Rochdale, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs and was sentenced to seven years, six months.

Abu Khan’s girlfriend Naliah Noreen, 23, from Rochdale, Mother-of-one has been jailed for five years after she helped mastermind a county lines drugs racket which forced children to traffic cocaine and heroin at Minshull Street Crown Court.

Noreen was assigned by her boyfriend Abu Khan to meet the gang’s distributors in Nelson and Stoke at the end of 2017.She would drive the boy around Rochdale while he dropped off heroin to drug addicts.

Noreen has been jailed for five years after found guilty of supplying cocaine and heroin plus a separate charge of money launderin at Minshull Street Crown Court.