Boy Kills Sleeping Dad With Brick For Not Waking Up For Fajr Prayer in Pakistan

A man in Faisalabad has killed his father by hitting him on the head with brick for not getting up for morning prayers.

According to police, the incident took place in Chishtia Town where accused Shahbaz killed his 50-year-old father Mubashir Raza by hitting him on the head with a brick.

In his statement to the police, accused Shahbaz confessed to killing his father with a brick when he didn’t wake up for morning prayers on his call.

Last year a murder case has been registered against a man on charges of killing his minor daughter who was making a noise at home.

an application, Muhammad Sardar of Chak 476-GB, said his nephew Riaz Ahmed had allegedly clubbed his six-year-old daughter Noor Fatima to death on Wednesday.

We had tried to stop Ahmed from torturing Fatima but to no avail, he added.

He said Shagufta Bibi, mother of the deceased, was not living with them as she had left Ahmed.

He said Fatima breathed her last on the spot due to the torture and Ahmed managed his escape from the scene when the villagers gathered on the spot.

People said the girl was playing at her home and her father asked her to stop making a noise, however, Fatima didn’t keep quiet. They said Ahmed hit his daughter repeatedly with a wooden plank and escaped when she succumbed to her injuries.