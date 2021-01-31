Another video clip showing a minor boy Fahad from Multan driving an SUV with an MPA plate on a Multan road has gone viral on social media platforms.

Boy, 5, Who Drove Land Cruiser, Now Drives Vehicle To Make TikTok Video

In the video making rounds on the internet, it can be seen that a five-year-old boy is driving a ​sport utility vehicle along with his friend in the passenger seat.

The MPA plate on the car can also be seen in the video. The minor boy also filmed a video and uploaded it on TikTok.

A week ago, video of the same child driving under a metro bridge on Bosan Road surfaced. The fearless boy, whose age is stated to be around five years, zoomed around the city unnoticed, risking not only his neck but also those of other motorists.

After the video went viral, police traced the vehicle and seized it under Motor Vehicle Ordinance (MVO).

The father of the child appeared before

the CTO Multan and recorded his statement. “The child will not drive the vehicle again,” the father said in a testimony submitted to the police.

The father was fined Rs 1,000 for negligence. He has also submitted an affidavit to the police stating that the incident occurred due to his negligence and will not happen again.

The kid’s father said he was sleeping when his son took the key of the vehicle from his bedside. “When I woke up and couldn’t find the key, I took my driver and went out to look for the kid,” he said, adding that the kid was returning home when “we came across him”.

He also said that he went to the police voluntarily.

The new video where kid is seen driving a car with MPA number plate on it, is posted on TikTok after the kid’s father was fined earlier.

Citizen demands a strict action to be taken instead of just a penalty of 1000 rupees to avoid any major loss in future.