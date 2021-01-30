Boy, 5, Drives Father’s SUV – Land Cruiser to Buy Ice-Cream in Pakistan

The boy whose video driving a Land Cruiser in Multan went viral earlier this week says that he took the vehicle out for a ride because he felt like having ice cream.

Police have traced the minor boy who was spotted driving a black Land Cruiser in Multan in a viral video.

When asked by a reporter, the kid said he drove to several places to get the ice cream but couldn’t find any, so he decided to head back home. According to the kid, this was not the first time that he drove this vehicle.

The underage driver has been identified as six-year-old Fahad. His father, Mazhar Abbas, told police that Fahad had driven away in his absence.

The vehicle was confiscated while the father was booked under the Motor Vehicles Ordinance.

However, police allowed the man and his son to go home after submitting surety bonds.

The father was fined Rs 1,000 for negligence. He has also submitted an affidavit to the police stating that the incident occurred due to his negligence and will not happen again.

Multan police was in search

of the minor boy after the video went viral on social media three days ago.

The minor boy can be seen driving a Land Cruiser on Bosan Road, Multan’s busiest road. The child was not stopped despite the presence of a number of wardens and police checkpoints along the way.

The underage driver can be seen standing on the floor of the car to reach peddles and to be able to see the road.

The boy drove the car out of his home without telling his parents, a police official told, the vehicle was seized and the father was booked under the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, he added.

The kid’s father said he was sleeping when his son took the key of the vehicle from his bedside. “When I woke up and couldn’t find the key, I took my driver and went out to look for the kid,” he said, adding that the kid was returning home when “we came across him”.

He also said that he went to the police voluntarily.