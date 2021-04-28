Boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat Dies after Knocked Out During Fight in Youth World Championships

An 18-year-old boxer from Jordan has died after being seriously injured in a bout at the world youth championships, the International Boxing Association said Tuesday.

Rashed Al-Swaisat was treated in the ring and then hospitalized after being knocked out in his preliminary-round light-heavyweight fight against Estonian boxer Anton Vinogradov on April 16 in Kielce, Poland.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further

to his fight during the AIBA Youth World Championships,” AIBA said.

“Rashed is in our hearts and in our prayers. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences.”

AIBA did not immediately provide more information about the time or circumstances of Al-Swaisat’s death. Polish broadcaster Radio Zet Sport reported that he died Monday at a hospital in Kielce.

The Jordan Olympic Committee said: “The committee expresses its deep sadness and deep pain over the death of the national boxing team player for the youth category, Rashid Al-Swaisat, who moved to the mercy of God Almighty on Monday evening as a result of an injury he suffered during his fight on Friday April 16 in the World Youth Championships.”