Family comes first and others things can come later, perhaps that is the believe of boxer Amir Khan who is reportedly getting rid of gym and swimming pool at his home in Bolton to make room for his extended family.

Boxer Amir To Remove Gym and Pool To Make Rooms for Aunts, Uncles and Cousins

The former welterweight champion has two separate houses in the grounds of his property in Bolton, Lancashire, and has spent hundreds of thousands of pounds adding bespoke designer flourishes.

But now, having tried and failed to sell either home last year, the 34-year-old is ripping out the pool – complete with a boxing glove mosaic on its floor – in the smaller property to build two self-contained apartments.

This means his much loved ‘man pad’, where he admits he goes to get away from his influencer wife Faryal Makhdoom after their fiery rows, will no longer be a refuge.

The 11m by 5m heated pool on the lower floor, which also bears

his initials AK, will be filled in with concrete while adjoining changing rooms and a home gym will be gutted to make way for three bedrooms.

The ex ‘I’m a Celebrity’ contestant has won planning permission from Bolton Council for the ground floor of the glass fronted building – across the driveway from his £1.8m main home – to be turned into a self-contained flat.

But any fans hoping to get close to Khan and his wife Faryal by renting the new homes will be disappointed as they are being built for use of his close family.

The existing first floor, where there are already three bedrooms and an open plan living area, will remain the same, as will the exterior of the building.

Khan – who has regularly been seen flaunting rules by having parties and socialising with large groups of people – told planners the designer swimming pool he put in it is never used.

His 29-year-old wife had previously helped plan the £250,000 makeover for the bungalow where Khan’s parents had once lived.