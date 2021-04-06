Boxer Amir Khan wants government of UK and Pakistan to help thousands of stranded British-Pakistani nations who are stuck in Pakistan.

Boxer Amir Offered Charted Planes to Help Stranded British-Pakistanis Get Back To UK

In a video message, Boxer Amir Khan said so many British national who are in Pakistan want to come back before Pakistan is red listed on 9th of April.

So many British citizens who are in Pakistan want to come back to UK to their families.

Boxer said he is trying his best and talking to officials of both governments to help stranded Pakistanis.

I even offered to charted planes to get our Pakistani back home to UK to their families, so we are still in talks and we gonna try to get something done and try to get back British nationals from Pakistan to UK. Boxer said in his video message.

Boxer Amir tweeted, Trying my best to get British Pakistanis who are stranded in Pakistan back to the UK. I will be speaking to The PM’s special assistant @sayedzbukhari to see how we can help this situation and get people back to their loved ones in the UK before the 9th of April.

Last year in 2020 boxer Amir Khan had announced to donate Rs40 million to Pakistan to help fight crisis. Khan also offered to use his Islamabad boxing academy to deal with the patients in Pakistan.

Boxer Amir is on a trip to the UEA with his children and wife, the boxer, 34, posed in the otherwise empty first-class cabin in an Instagram photo.

It is currently illegal to travel to Dubai from the UK unless you have a reasonable excuse such as work, volunteering or education.

You could be fined for leaving, or trying to leave, the UK without a reasonable excuse.

When the UK government imposed the latest slew of rules, Faryal labelled it a ‘dictatorship’.

Now this video of Boxer Amir Khan comes after UK included Pakistan in the red list which starts form 9th of April.

Under the restrictions imposed by the UK Department for Transport, British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights (including long-term visa holders) would be required to self-isolate in a government-approved hotel quaran-tine facility for 10 days.