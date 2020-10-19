Boxer Amir Khan from Bolton belongs to Janjua clan of Punjabi Rajput family with ancestries in Matore village of Kahuta Tehsil, near Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Boxer Amir Khan’s Rajput Family, Migrated from Rawalpindi To England in 1960s

Boxer Amir Khan’s grand father Laal Khan Janjua was a retired Pakistan Army officer and the first in the family who migrated to England in 1960s.

Lal saw the opportunity of a better future for his family in Britain and set up home in Halliwell, Greater Manchester.

Laal Khan got a job in a cotton factory in Bolton, working his way up to manager.

Later bringing his wife, Iqbal Begum, and two sons including Amir’s dad Shajaad Khan commonly known as Shah Khan.

Shah Khan was only 8 years old when he moved to United Kingdom and joined his family in Bolton. Shah Khan trained as a mechanic before setting up his own garage and then a scrapyard.

Shah Khan married Falak Khan, who was also brought to UK from Pakistan by her parents as a kid. Couple have 4 children from marriage, Mariyah Khan, Amir Khan, Tabinda Khan and Haroon Khan.

Falak Khan like rest of Pakistani house wives devoted herself to bringing up her children who were living in a very middle-class area in Bolton.

Amir Khan got his early education at Smithills School in Bolton, and Bolton Community College. Amir Khan who was much cared by her mother, was naughty at home, he was always breaking things and punching things.

In one of his interview Amir said, “I loved it all – hitting the bag, the smell of sweat, even being punched. Believe it or not, I liked being hit really hard. It’s an adrenaline rush and that becomes very addictive.”

Shah Khan was worried about his son, he took him to boxing classes in an attempt to divert his energy and to keep him off the streets. Amir was only 8 years old when his father took him to an amateur boxing club in Halliwell and placed him under the tutelage of a local coach, Tommy Battle in 1994.

Amir Khan said, ‘It was the greatest thing that had ever happened to me,

I loved it straight away.’ He had found his niche.

It made a huge difference to the way he saw life, and taught him discipline. It also taught him respect, because Dad made it clear that if he didn’t behave he wouldn’t be able to go back to the gym.

“If it wasn’t for him I have no doubt I’d have just wasted my life” – said Amir Khan

At the age of 11, while still studying at Smithills School, began to participate in competitive boxing at the Bury Amateur Club.

Amir was only 17 years old when he won gold medals at the 2003 Junior Olympics, the 2004 European Student Championships and the 2004 World Junior Championships.

Amir became the youngest boxer to represent Britain in the Olympics in almost three decades, and earned a silver medal in the lightweight boxing category, becoming the youngest Briton to achieve this feat.

Amir Khan was highlighted in media after winning an Olympic silver aged just 17, in Athens all the way back in 2004. Since his first professional fight in 2005, he’s been busy growing his fortune.

Earlier it was estimated that boxer Amir Khan is worth £23million in 2018 as per Celebrity Net Worth an mentioned by many media outlets.

But now Boxer Amir Khan has claimed that he’s made around £60million from his boxing career to date.

Khan told World Boxing News: I’ve seen the mistakes boxers have made when they’re making millions and become broke. I never want to be in that position where I ever have to work again or chase money or chase another big fight again.

Khan told, I’ve made a lot of money in this game about £60 million which I want to invest for the future of my family and children. As if anything happens to him in future, he want to make sure his family and children are safe.

Boxer Amir Khan now lives with his wife and 3 children at a TWO detached properties house, a lavish family home and bachelor pad boast a customised trophy room, huge walk-in closets. His house boasts four bedrooms, a swimming pool, a gym and a ‘lad pad’ for Amir and his friends to hang out.