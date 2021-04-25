A star studded event took place in Dubai last day where a painting by Sacha Jafri was auctioned for $62 Million.

Boxer Amir Khan’s Blue Hand Print Painting by Sacha Jafri Auctioned for $62M

Sacha Jafri may not be a well-known name in the global art community.

But the Dubai-, London- and New York-based artist has just become the fourth most expensive living artist at auction, behind David Hockney, Jeff Koons and, of course, Beeple.

Jafri’s enormous 18,000 sq. ft. painting, The Journey of Humanity—which holds the Guinness World Record for the “largest art canvas”—sold in a charity auction in Dubai on 22 March for $62m featuring the hand prints of famous faces including Will Smith and Boxer Amir Khan.

The sale was organised by the artist’s “Humanity Inspired” initiative and all proceeds will be donated to four charities to fight child poverty: Unicef, Unesco, The

Global Gift Foundation and Dubai Cares.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), also joined the event which took place at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira.

100 Million Meals was announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on April 11. The initiative hit its target on Thursday April 22, but will continue to raise money for children in poverty throughout Ramadan.

The sale puts it among the most expensive artworks by a living artist ever sold at auction, and it is not far behind behind a $69 million Beeple NFT piece that sold at Christie’s earlier this month.

The buyer of The Journey of Humanity was the French-born, Dubai-based French crypto-entrepreneur Andre Abdoune, the chief executive of Altius Gestion International Holding, who now plans to build a museum in Dubai to house the work.