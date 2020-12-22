Boxer Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom are on a trip to Pakistan, the coupe is enjoying and having fun time along with professional meetings.

Boxer Amir Khan Visits Dangali Bridge in Dadyal During Pakistan Visit

Faryal Makhdoom wrote, Enjoying my motherland, Pakistan. I love the food here. What’s your favorite thing about Pakistan?

During the visit Boxer Amir Khan visited his native home town in Rawalpinidi division and also paid a visit to Dangali bridge in Dadyal, which is beautiful sight.

An old historical bridge made up of ropes and new concrete bridge joins Pakistan with Azad Kashmir.

Boxer Amir Khan also met with prime minster Imran Khan, during the meeting, views were exchanged on promotion of sports and matters related to social welfare.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also called on the Prime Minister.

Overall political situation in the province and matters related to development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came under discussion.

Earlier

in a day, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the special ceremony to sign Performance Agreements of the Federal Government.

He said the biggest challenge of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is to overcome the power crisis.

“Ministers should get a full briefing about their ministries,” the Prime Minister added.

“We have to take our governance performance forward.” He said. “It took three months to understand the current crisis in the country.” Imran Khan added. He said that subsidies should be given for wealth creation. “The purpose of subsidies is to help the weaker sections of the society,” said PM Imran.

Also, The premier chaired the federal cabinet meeting to discuss overall political and economical situation of the country.

The cabinet members also approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and the Mobile Manufacturing Policy were approved by the federal cabinet. The decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) taken on December 16 were also green-lightened by the committee.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet had approved Mobile Device Manufacturing and EV Policy for two and three-wheelers, last week.