Boxer Amir Khan, who just left Pakistan, in a series of tweets opened up about joining politics in the country.

Boxer Amir Khan To Join Politics, “My Heart Is Clean and Want Best for Pakistan”

“I have been asked numerous times if I would join politics in Pakistan. Being a sportsman and being an ambassador for the country, I’m honoured to [be] asked if I would take part in politics, in fact, I would love to help the country,” said the two-time world boxing champion, adding: “I would love to make Pakistan a better place.”

I would love to make pakistan a better place and be a massive help in many areas. Being sport, education, stopping child labouring and many more things. We will all leave this world one day,

but whilst we still around we all should do our bit.

I have sat with many politicians and army generals agreeing and disagreeing on topics in the country. My heart is clean and I would want the best for Pakistan. Lets see how things play out.

My old stable mate world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao also joined politics in Philipines, I have been watching the great work Manny Pacquiao has done for his country and I know I could do the same for Pakistan.

It will be a massive decision to make. I one day might consider this. I like to ask my followers what they think about this?

Through a political way I want to connect with the youth of Pakistan. The average age in Pakistan is 20, More needs to be done for these young people. Education, Jobs, Sport