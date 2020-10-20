Boxer Amir Khan To Join Politics, “My Heart Is Clean and Want Best for Pakistan”

Boxer Amir Khan, who just left Pakistan, in a series of tweets opened up about joining politics in the country.
“I have been asked numerous times if I would join politics in Pakistan. Being a sportsman and being an ambassador for the country, I’m honoured to [be] asked if I would take part in politics, in fact, I would love to help the country,” said the two-time world boxing champion, adding: “I would love to make Pakistan a better place.”
I would love to make pakistan a better place and be a massive help in many areas. Being sport, education, stopping child labouring and many more things. We will all leave this world one day,
I have sat with many politicians and army generals agreeing and disagreeing on topics in the country. My heart is clean and I would want the best for Pakistan. Lets see how things play out.
My old stable mate world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao also joined politics in Philipines, I have been watching the great work Manny Pacquiao has done for his country and I know I could do the same for Pakistan.
It will be a massive decision to make. I one day might consider this. I like to ask my followers what they think about this?
Through a political way I want to connect with the youth of Pakistan. The average age in Pakistan is 20, More needs to be done for these young people. Education, Jobs, Sport