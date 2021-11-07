Boxer Amir Khan has announced plans to build a hospital for his family’s home village.

Boxer Amir Khan to Build AK Khan Hospital in His Native Home Town in Pakistan

The former unified light-welterweight world champion made the announcement on social media yesterday that the new hospital will be located near the Pakistani village of Matore, in the Punjab province.

Khan’s charity, the Amir Khan Foundation, will be officially launching the project on Sunday.

He said: “Great to announce I will be building a hospital near my village Matore, free of charge for the less fortunate.

“The Amir Khan Foundation will launch the project tomorrow at 3pm at village Bhura Hayal, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi.

“Thanks to all

those involved.”

This will mark the latest in a series of charitable projects undertaken since the launch of the Amir Khan Foundation, including the Water Wells Project which provides water in drought stricken regions across Asia and Africa, the building of an orphanage in Gambia and providing aid for Syrian refugees.

It comes after Amir Khan travels to Mecca as he completes Umrah pilgrimage and shares snap in front of the Kaaba with his wife Faryal Makhdoom.

The boxer, 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of himself in front of the Kaaba, a building at the center of Islam’s most important mosque, the Masjiid al-Haraam in Mecca.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: ‘Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to him we will return. Umrah completed, Alhumdulilah’.