Boxer Amir Khan Tells If He Is Leaving His Traditional Bolton Roots for Glamour Dubai

BOXER Amir Khan has shunned reports that he is leaving his traditional northern roots behind for the glamour of Dubai.

Newspapers in the Middle Eastern state have been reporting all week Bolton’s Olympic silver medallist will upsticks and move to the popular holiday resort favoured by the rich, and a place he and his family visit frequently.

Only recently the couple posted pictures of themselves enjoying the attractions of Dubai.

Gulf News reported that the 33-year-old is looking to move in the coming months with his wife Faryal, two daughters and four-month son Mohammed, apparently so that his elder daughter can start her new school year in Dubai.

During his visit to Duabi Boxer told, “I will always call Dubai my second home,” he said. “It’s lovely, I love the place. I think

the people in Dubai are amazing. I have made some great friends here, and have a lot of friends here. It is amazing how you are treated here. I have a lot of love and a lot of respect, and yeah, I just love it here,” said Khan.

“So, for sure it is nice to come here more often and have it as my second home. Obviously I am British, but I will be living in Dubai also. I just want to come out here and keep myself busy, and doing some work in the future with Dubai Sports Council would be amazing.”

It was one of many papers reporting that the former world champ was looking to move.

Amir told that the reports were ‘not true’.

He said: “I’m still living in the UK, just getting a holiday home there.”

And Amir said his new reality TV show Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton is currently being filmed in the town.