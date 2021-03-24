BOLTON boxer Amir Khan spent £15,000 on exclusive footwear and clothing, according to an Instagram post.

Boxer Amir Khan Splashes Money, £15K on Footwear, Clothing Ahead of New Show

Model wife Faryal Makhdoom has been sharing posts of her husband from friends and businesses ahead of the pair’s new reality show.

‘Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton” will broadcast on March 28.

In September Amir told The Bolton News that it was fun filming the new documentary series.

Billed as a “high gloss, entertaining reality series”, it takes viewers into the world of Olympic medallist and boxing World Champion Amir – and his fashion and beauty influencer wife, giving, say producers, “an

exclusive insight into the real couple behind the splashy tabloid headlines, glitzy boxing matches and glamorous posed photo shoots”.

And if Instagram is anything to go by, glitzy and glamorous seem apt words.

Faryal shared a post from BCREP UK, a supplier of rare sneakers and apparel.

The post said that the Khans spent more than £15,000 at the store.

It appears to be linked to the show as the documentary’s title features in the Instagram post, so we may see Amir or Faryal splashing out on the haul.

Amir has already show his followers his expensive tastes – spending £30,000 on a Rolex for his son’s first birthday.

The show is set to broadcast on BBC 3 which is on the iPlayer platform.