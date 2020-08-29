Boxer Amir Khan Says, Unprofessional Team Has Doubled His Wedding Hall Cost (£10m) in Bolton

Boxer Amir Khan says the development delays at his £10m Bolton wedding venue were caused by “unprofessional management’.

Amir Khan shared the picture of him and wife Faryal Makhdoom posing at their £10m Bolton wedding venue and tweeted,

Me and @FaryalxMakhdoom on the rooftop lounge balcony of our wedding hall in bolton. We planning what we should build on the back. We have 4 acres of land. Send me your ideas?…. I know it’s taken a little longer than it should have to finish, due to unprofessional management.

wrote that a new team was involved with the project and that he would be more “fully involved”.

The former World Champion also asked for ideas about what to do with a four acre space behind the development on Washington Road in Deane.

The Washington

Road site has remained unfinished since initial construction work was completed in 2015 and in March last year was damaged by a fire.

Local lad Amir has previously suggested turning the multi-storey facility into a “one-stop wedding shopping mall” with space for ceremonies to take place as well as retail units devoted to selling wedding products.

Now, he has taken to Facebook and posted a picture with his wife Faryal Makhdoom asking for ideas on the future of the land around the building.

Boxer also tweeted the cost which is now doubled at his weeding venu, he wrote, Wanted to correct the media on their headline of £5M. Bolton wedding venue has cost me double + that (as you can see the second pic) due to mismanagement of my team. It’s unfortunate us athletes risk our lives and leave our trust in others to manage money.