Boxer Amir Khan Says Its Disgusting and Disrespectful After Removal from US Flight

The British professional boxer Amir Khan has said he felt his removal from an American Airlines flight in the US was racially motivated.

In a video message on Twitter, a dejected Amir can be heard saying he was banned from the American flight when he “did nothing wrong”.

Khan said he had boarded the flight to Colorado Springs from New York, where he was supposed to arrive at a training camp.

However, Amir and his friend were removed from the plane after the airline complained to the police about his colleague, who was allegedly not wearing his mask properly.

“They kicked us both off, I was sat on 1A, he was sat on 1B – I find it so disgusting and so disrespectful, I was supposed to go to Colorado Springs for a training camp and now I’m back in New York for another day.”

The boxer said he is going to the training camp onboard another flight. “Now I have to reschedule another aeroplane to travel back to training camp which is really upsetting, for no reason

this was [done] and I’m just so disgusted that American Airlines would do this to us and ban me from travelling,” the boxer said, visiblty upset.

Khan hoped there were cameras on the plane, which would have recorded what went down.

Reacting to Khan’s tweet, the airline said it had not banned him from travelling. The airline said the plane had “deplaned” two customers who “reportedly refused to comply with repeated crew member requests to stow luggage, place cell phones in airplane mode and adhere to federal face covering requirements”.

“Our customer relations team is reaching out to Mr Khan to learn more about his experience and reinforce the importance of policies implemented for the safety of our customers and crew,” read the statement.

Khan, who was born and raised in Bolton by his Pakistani parents, said he and his colleague were “picked on” because they were “two Asian boys” and it was a week after the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US.

