Former boxing world champion Amir Khan’s 60,000-square-feet (5,600-square-metre) venue in his home town of Bolton is still under construction from many years.

Boxer Amir Khan Rip Off By Property Advisors and Accountants of £5 Millions

The Washington Road site has remained unfinished since initial construction work was completed in 2015 and in March last year was damaged by a fire.

Boxer Amir Khan said the development delays at his wedding venue were caused by “unprofessional management’.

My property advisers, My Accountants rip me off. Boxer Amir Khan said, If I told you everything you would start crying. When money starts coming in a lot of people change. When it stops you see their true colours. And when I took a loss, I saw everyone’s true colours. That is why I had to make these big changes.”

Boxer shared the details of his wedding hall saying unprofessional team has doubled his Wedding Hall Cost from £5 million to £10 million.

Boxer had offered his wedding venue to Britain’s NHS during crisis and shortage of bed space.

‘I know it’s taken a little longer than it should have to finish, due to unprofessional management, it was out of my hands then, said boxer.

He added, a new professional team was involved with the project and that he would be more “fully involved” and now it would open in seven months, said boxer.

Amir has previously suggested turning the multi-storey facility into a “one-stop wedding shopping mall” with space for ceremonies to take place as well as retail units devoted to selling wedding products.

He also asked for ideas about what to do with a four acre space behind the development on Washington Road in Deane.

Boxer complained that due to mismanagement of my team the construciton cost is double. It’s unfortunate us athletes risk our lives and leave our trust in others to manage money.

Khan said, “When you are making millions, then you forget about the little costs but actually they add up, man.”

I thought my advisors and management team would do everything for me and I will sit back and focus on my boxing. But it wasn’t like that.