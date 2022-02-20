AMIR KHAN has revealed the two factors that cost him his grudge match with Kell Brook.

Boxer Amir Khan Reveals Two Reasons He Lost Brutal Kell Brook Bout

The Brit looked slow as he succumbed to his bitter rival in Manchester.

After the fight he admitted that he ‘didn’t feel right’ in the ring – and that it could be time to hang up his gloves aged 35.

He told Radio Rahim: “I think the timing wasn’t there. More than anything – and my reactions were kind of slow.

“Obviously I thought my speed was there, but reaction on shots he was throwing at me were not there.

“And that’s a sign to me. I’ve got a beautiful family and I’ve made tons of money in the sport of boxing.

“I think it’s time where I need to spend time with my loved ones.

“I don’t want to get hurt anymore, like I say you’re always one punch from getting hurt.

“I’m glad that me and Kell came out the ring safely.

“I don’t know…

there’s no point in risking it now. And like I said… I think it’s maybe time to call it a day.”

On what he took from the grudge match, Khan graciously said: “Just wish him all the very best for the future. Like I said, he made me realise that maybe… it’s tough on me, you know?

“I’ve been in the game a very long time, 18 years at the top level of boxing, I’ve been fighting at.

“And I think it’s now time to maybe consider to call it a day. Because for some reason I just didn’t feel right in there.

“That’s no excuse, maybe just my age.”

After the thrilling encounter, a delighted Brook, 35, said: “I can live at peace with Amir Khan on my record,.

“My mojo is back and I love this game. We will listen to loved ones and see, but I’m back, baby.

“I can walk away but I could fight [Chris] Eubank [Jr]. I don’t like Eubank. If the fight is right I will fight – I’m a prize fighter.”