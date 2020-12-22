British boxer Amir Khan, who is in Pakistan on a visit and was attending the conference and meeting and also visiting different places including his ancestral home town, posted a video on his instagram stories where he is seen filming a stinky toilet.

Boxer Amir Khan Refused to Use A Stinky Toilet in Pakistan

Amir Khan who was driving along with friends in Pakistan had refused to use the smelly toilet and was seen covering his nose to avoid the smell.

During his visits Boxer Amir Khan also visited Dangali bridge in Dadyal, which is beautiful sight, an old historical bridge made up of ropes and new concrete bridge which joins Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Boxer Amir Khan also met with prime minster Imran Khan, during the meeting, views were exchanged on promotion

of sports and matters related to social welfare.

Boxer Amir Khan during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, challenged her to fight with Maryam Nawaz in a boxing match.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday with Amir Khan, she willingly said that she wants to have a match with people who will “come up to her level”.

“Bring whoever you want to, I will fight them,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

However, boxing star Amir Khan challenged Awan to defeat PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in a boxing match.

Khan was is in Pakistan on a visit and was attending the conference.

On the other hand, the Special Assistant also criticized opposition parties. She said that PDM gatherings have led to the spread of the crisis, they have unjustifiably put people’s lives at stake.