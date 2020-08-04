Boxer Amir Khan Once Again Breaks Stay At Home Restrictions, Celebrates Eid with his Family and Friends

Boxer Amir Khan once again broke the imposed restrictions in Manchester to celebrate Eid with his family and friends in his back garden.

The boxer, 33, who lives in a £1.3million mansion in Bolton, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a slew of photographs of the festivities.

Joined by his friends and family, Amir wrote: ‘Eid Mubarak everyone! Spending Eid at home with family.’

The localised stay at home restriction in Manchester was imposed late on Friday night. Current rules state you should not meet people you

do not live with inside a private home or garden, except where you have formed a support bubble.

At the weekend, Matt Hancock denied targeting Eid celebrations with the last-minute move to introduce strict new restrictions on 4.5million people living in Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire and Yorkshire.

The Health Secretary defended Friday’s surprise announcement to tackle the surge in current cases across the region, which he made in a series of tweets at 9.15pm – less than three hours before the rules came into force.

Residents in all of Greater Manchester, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Rossendale, Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees are now banned from mixing with any other households indoors or in a garden.