British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan is keeping a keen eye on the recent farmers’ protest in India, throwing his weight behind them and the Sikh community an extended his support to them on his Twitter handle.

Boxer Amir Khan Kept A Keen Eye on Violence Against Sikh Community in India

In a tweet, the boxer also shouted out members of the Sikh community who are seeking justice and “raising their voices around the world”.

“Disturbing scenes of violence against peaceful farmers protesting for their rights. My support and solidarity are with them, as well as all of my Sikh brothers and sisters seeking justice and raising their voices around the world,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

It should be

noted that in India, the government of Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had introduced agrarian reforms against which thousands of farmers had started marching towards the capital of New Delhi.

Thousands of Indian farmers have demonstrated against the laws introduced by the Modi-led government, arguing that they threaten their livelihoods.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to stop the farmers’ march and tried to stop Punjab farmers 200 km from Delhi.

Police used water cannon and tear gas on the farmers.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also upheld farmers protesting peacefully for their rights in India.

Canada will always stand up for the right to peaceful protest in any part of the world, Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa when asked about India’s warning to support farmers.