Boxer Amir Khan, 33, is keen to complete the move to Dubai with his wife Faryal, two daughters – Lamaisah and Alayna – and four-month son Mohammed in the next couple of months, so that his elder daughter can start her new school year here.

Boxer Amir Khan Keen To Move Dubai With Faryal and Kids, To Make Dubai His Home

Khan, 33, revealed his plans during his visit to Dubai Sports Council today, where he met Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, to discuss his future projects.

“I will always call Dubai my second home,” he said. “It’s lovely, I love the place. I think the people in Dubai are amazing. I have made some great friends here, and have a lot of friends here. It is amazing how you are treated here. I have a lot of love and a lot of respect, and yeah, I just love it here,” said Khan.

“So, for sure it is nice to come here more often and have it as my second home. Obviously I am British, but I will be living in Dubai also. I just want to come out here and keep myself busy, and doing

some work in the future with Dubai Sports Council would be amazing.”

“One thing that boxing teaches you is discipline and that’s what I want to teach people. I want to teach them discipline and I think having an academy here is definitely going to make a big difference for the people, for the youth, and also get them into boxing and also, maybe, one day we can have boxing events here,” he said.

“I think it starts from grassroots level where if we have boxing academies here first, then people will get more involved in boxing and then they will host boxing events.”

“It is amazing for us to be here and see Dubai Sports Council. We have just seen all the great athletes that have come into this building. Obviously with me being one of them now as well, I am really happy. It’s great to be here and to see the vision that Dubai has in sport for the future.”

One of the most recognisable and talented fighters of his generation, Khan has been a regular visitor to Dubai over the past 15 years. Now, impressed with the city’s hospitality and how safe it is for everyone, he is hunting for a property where he can settle with his family.

