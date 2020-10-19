Boxer Amir Khan, has said on several occasions that he wants to promote boxing in Pakistan. He has often expressed that he aspired to train boxers in Pakistan who can compete and win medals for the country in the Olympics and other international competitions.

Boxer Amir Khan Is Making An Impact In Pakistan’s Boxing Sphere

“I want Pakistani boxers to win gold medals in Olympics and other international championships,” Khan said in an interview.

In 2016, the two-time world champion formally inaugurated his Boxing Academy named ‘The Amir Khan Boxing Academy’ in Islamabad, hoping it would produce champions.

The Academy has been set up at the Pakistan Sports Complex in collaboration with the

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to train young pugilists of the country.

As a financer and owner of the Academy, Khan said he wanted to do something special to promote boxing in Pakistan.

Recently, the boxing champion organized the first-ever professional boxing show in Pakistan where world-renowned boxers from Afghanistan, Indonesia, Philippines, Poland, and host country Pakistan participated.

Boxer Amir Khan during his early career, after winning a silver medal in the lightweight division at the 2004 Olympics, he became the youngest British boxing Olympic medalist at the age of 17. Following his World Boxing Association (WBA) title win at the age of 22, Amir became one of the youngest British professional world champions.