Boxer Amir Khan is an ‘Old Man’ Now, Can’t Cheat On Me Now, Says Faryal Makhdoom

Boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal are starring in their new fly-on-the-wall BBC Three series Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton.

Amir Khan’s wife Faryal says he no longer cheats on her now he’s an “old man”, although she readily admits: “We’ve been through hell and back.”

The 34-year-old fighter has been accused of cheating more than nine times but vows he is a “changed man”.

And in a new Kardashians-style fly-on-the-wall TV show, Faryal, 29, tells how she did not want to “give up” on the father of their children.

The New Yorker has forgiven him but still struggles with being branded a “gold-digger” and a “doormat” by social media trolls. She also had a bitter spat with Amir’s family.

The cameras chronicle the couple and their children, Lamaisah, six, Alayna, two, and one-year-old Muhammad at their £1.5million home in BBC Three series Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton.

Faryal insists: “We’ve moved on. The past is the past, we were young, we grew up together – the bad and the good.

“Amir was so famous and so young when I first started dating him and married him, and now it’s like… he’s an old man!”

“It changes with time,” agrees Amir. “When you have three kids, it changes your responsibilities. I’ve had that crazy life before, now I’m a changed man.”

Allegations of Amir’s cheating include flings while they were engaged and while Faryal was

pregnant, and claims of a threesome and online sex chats.

“My relationship still gets judged for what I’ve been through,” Faryal tells the therapist, weeping. “A lot of people have ups and downs – the only difference is my marriage is quite public. I married a celebrity.”

The couple said they “cherished” spending time together in the pandemic, and apologised for breaching lockdown rules.

“Sadly we ain’t stuck to the rules at times,” Amir said. “It’s been very hard for me, I have struggled because I’m at outgoing person. I love to socialise with people and see my family. I do apologise. We do regret it.”

In 2017, Faryal discovered she was pregnant with the couple’s second child, Alayna, which helped get their relationship back on track.

“She was such a blessing – she’s my little angel,” says Faryal. “So when you hear people say [of herself] ‘She’s a gold-digger, she’s a doormat’, it’s so hurtful.”

During their most troubled period, when they split, Amir falsely accused Faryal of cheating on him with boxer Anthony Joshua.

“We’ve been through hell and back,” admits Faryal. But even the couple’s first date at the May Fair hotel in Central London in September 2011 didn’t go smoothly – as they were pulled over by police while in Amir’s Rolls-Royce.

“You were trying to impress me,” giggles Faryal. “You put a Cartier love bangle on me the first time we met.”

Faryal had a bitter spat with Amir’s dad Shah and mother Falak, claiming she was “bullied”, but they were reconciled in August 2019.