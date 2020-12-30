Once again Boxer Amir Khan has breached regulations after meeting up-close Chief Minister Punjab who tested positive for the just 48 hours later.

Boxer Amir Khan Hugs Chief Minister Punjab Who Tested Positive, Along With Faryal

Khan Hugs and shook hands and posed for pictures with Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister of Punjab province, during a high-profile boxing event on 19 December that he helped organise in the country.

Not only Khan, his wife was also present on the meeting, couple was sitting on left and right side of CM Punjab.

The boxer posted pictures and shared a video of him meeting the CM , alongside he also met PM Imran Khan and Mr Khan’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

But instead of adhering to rules for those who come into contact with anyone

testing positive, Khan jetted off to Dubai where he warmly embraced Cristiano Ronaldo at an awards ceremony on Sunday.

Under the rules, Khan should have been maintaining a two-metre distance and wearing a face mask wherever possible. But none of them was wearing mask.

Khan had been in Pakistan for a series of high-profile boxing bouts which took place at the Governor’s House in Lahore. He was also accompanied by his wife Faryal Makhdoom who stood next to Mr Buzdar for the cameras.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said he is feeling better now, a day after the CM House had confirmed that he had tested positive.

Buzdar said his health is better with the grace of Almighty Allah and the prayers of people.

The Punjab CM said he staying inside, but working on important things from home.

He requested people to follow the SOPs and avoid going to populous areas.