Despite backlash in December amid his trips to the UEA amid the restrictions, Amir Khan was back on a plane on Thursday, bound for Dubai International Airport.

Boxer Amir Khan Flying to Dubai With Family Despite Ban on International Travel

Sat with his three young children – Lamaisah, six, Alayna, two, and 13-month-old Muhammad – the boxer, 34, posed in the otherwise empty first-class cabin in an Instagram photo.

Captioning the snap, he penned: ‘Switching off with the kids!’

Missing from the image was his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 29, who is either not traveling with them or potentially taking the photo.

It is currently illegal to travel to Dubai from the UK unless you have a reasonable excuse such as work, volunteering or education.

You could be fined for leaving, or trying to leave, the UK without a reasonable excuse.

The family have seemingly found the ongoing health crisis something they’d rather not worry about over recent months, having been to Dubai at the end of 2020 and venting their chagrin when the

latest travel restrictions were imposed.

They were also accused of having a flagrant disregard to social distancing rules when Amir’s family threw a birth soiree for him at his Manchester mansion in December.

When the UK government imposed the latest slew of rules, Faryal labelled it a ‘dictatorship’.

In December it was revealed the UAE had been removed from the UK’s travel corridor list.

Slamming the decision on Snapchat, Faryal – who flew to the city in December despite suffering from symptoms – hit out: ‘The British government has failed the UK.

‘New rules around every corner with practically no warning. Feel like I’m living in a dictatorship.’

Celebrities began rushing back to the UK from Dubai before Britain forced international arrivals to have a negative result up to 72 hours before returning to the country.

Faryal and Amir went on holiday to Dubai in November 2020, despite the model revealing she had lost her sense of taste. Anyone displaying symptoms were told not to fly.

All this follows the debut of the family’s new BBC Three documentary Meet The Khans – which premiered on Monday.