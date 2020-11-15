Amir Khan has crashed his £90,000 Mercedes after his lost control of it in wet weather on the M6 and smashed into the central barrier.

Boxer Amir Khan Crashed His £90K Mercedes S350 After Lost Control on M6

The boxing champion, 33, shared pictures of the Mercedes S350 smash and said: ‘Smashing into the side of the motorway barrier felt like being hit with a combo.’

Mr Khan took video footage at the scene of the crash which showed his front bumper hanging off while his hazard lights blinked as he waited for assistance.

The car’s hood was also badly

damaged and had come unhinged while the back of the vehicle looked mangled.

Mr Khan crashed on the M6 southbound between junctions 12 and 13 last night.

Sharing the horrific incident on Instagram, the boxer wrote: ‘Thank God everyone is safe.

‘A scary experience. Car lost control on the motorway #aquaplane.

‘Smashing into the side of the motorway barrier felt like being hit with a combo!’

It is unknown whether anyone was with the Bolton-born boxer at the time of the crash.

Khan is no stranger to driving incidents and in 2017 was chased through the streets during a road rage attack when a car rammed into his £100,000 Range Rover.