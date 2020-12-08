Boxer Amir Khan Celebrates His 34th Birthday With Wife Faryal Makhdoom

British-born Pakistani boxer Amir Khan celebrating his 34th birthday today. Known as King of Ring, Amir Khan has played several important matches in his career claiming many victories.

He was born on December 8, 1986 in Manchester, United Kingdom. He started playing boxing merely at the age of 11. His career took a turn when he claimed several gold medals in various tournamnets including English School Title, ABA Title and Junior Olympics.

Amir Khan also shared his picture and thanked well wishers. “Got my birthday bod ready – thank you all for the wishes”.

His wife Faryal Makhdoom also took to Instagram to share a cute message about Amir, who she married in 2013.

“Happy birthday baby boo, Love you to the moon and back. Happy birthday King”

In July this year, the Bolton boxer Amir Khan wished his ‘Queen’ a happy 27th birthday, In a twitter post boxer wrote

I know Its a few hours away from @FaryalxMakhdoom birthday, but I want to be the first to wish her Happy Birthday. She’s my sole mate and always their for me. We go through thick and thin and she always finds a solution. Happy Birthday babe #Birthday #27today #Queen #wife

Beauty firm boss also tweeted to mark her birthday on her twitter on 24th July, “Birthday

week”.

Last year Amir Khan”treated his wife to a £10,000 birthday spending spree at favourite Chanel store” and splurge in the swanky Rodeo Drive in California.

Faryal and Amir wed in 2013 and had daughter Lamaisah on May 23 2014. The couple had a public break-up in 2017 but later reconciled and welcomed their second daughter Alayna Khan on April 24.

n September 2013, he pledged to invest £5m in the local community, which included opening a makeup shop, run by his wife Faryal.

The couple became parents for a second time in April, 2018, when Faryal gave birth to a baby girl, Alayna Khan. Couple splashed the cash around for their little girl Alayna’s first birthday, splurging a whopping £75,000 on an opulent bash with a rainforest theme.

The couple, who married in May 2013 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, wowed their toddler with brightly coloured decorations, an enormous cake and loads of friends and family standing by to wish Alayna a happy birthday.

It’s the same venue the couple used for their £150,000 luxurious engagement party, and again a few years later when their eldest daughter Lamaisah turned two and they threw her a £100,000 birthday party.

While the married pair might have snipped costs this time around, there was no sign of them cutting corners at the soiree.