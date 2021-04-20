AMIR Khan, 34, is enjoying the fruits of his labour by splashing out on a holiday home in Dubai, as well as his dream car.

Boxer Amir Khan Buys Home and Dream Car in Dubai With His Hard-Work

The boxer turned reality TV star was happy to show off his latest purchases on Instagram.

“Bought a dream car and holiday home in dubai for my family And I. God has been kind. 16 years in the sport,” he captioned a post of a picture of the mega mansion with two expensive cars sat in the driveway.

Then, in a separate post, he shared a snap of the latest edition to his garage – a stunning Porsche 911 Turbo.

He captioned the

pic, “Work hard & enjoy the rest of your life.”

The new motor boasts 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque from its 3.8-liter twin-turbo boxer-six engine.

And it doesn’t come cheap, with a starting price of a whopping £160,000.

Khan, who has not boxed since July 2019, has his own special luxury collection of supercars, including a £271,000 Lamborghini Aventador, £233,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom and a £65,000 Range Rover.

Last year, it was reported that he was seeking to add a Rolls-Royce Cullinan to his car collection that has a starting price of £264,000.

Khan is currently starring in BBC reality TV show Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton.

It follows the boxer’s home life with wife Faryal Makhdoom and their three children.

Back in February, Khan bought baby Muhammad Zaviyar his first Rolex, even though he is still a toddler.

The Olympic silver medallist shared a video on Instagram Stories of the pricey timepiece.

It was captioned: “Got my little boy his first birthday present, he watch collection needs to [be] on [point].”