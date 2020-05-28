Boxer Amir Khan Broke All Rules To Reunite with Estranged Parents After 3 Years Long Bitter Feud

Amir Khan has flouted all the rules again to enjoy an emotional reunion with his estranged parents signalling an end to a bitter 18-month feud that has torn the family apart.

The boxer, his wife Faryal Makhdoom and their three children visited his parents at their home in Bolton earlier this week to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. His siblings and cousins were also present, many of whom he has not spoken to after also falling out with them.

It was the first time his parents Shah and Falek met their grandson, Muhammad Zaviyar, who was born three months ago. The family celebration to mark the end of Ramadan was also the first time Khan’s parents had seen their son since December 2018.

The Khan family have been in a bitter feud since 2016, when Mr Khan’s parents branded his wife Faryal Makhdoom “evil” and a bad mum.

Another source said the Khans wanted to “settle their differences”. Pictures of the get-together showed the boxing champ grinning on the sofa with his parents, son and wife. Another showed Mr Khan standing outside with his wife and son.

Others show the boxer lovingly holding his brother Haroon’s son in the garden.

Dressed in modern and traditional clothes, the Khan clan enjoyed a traditional Eid feast at Shah and Falak’s home before spending the rest of the afternoon in the large family garden.