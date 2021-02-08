Amir Khan has breached laws again after making a 230-mile round trip from his Bolton home to visit an upmarket restaurant in Coventry.

Boxer Amir Khan Breaches Rules AGAIN By Posing for Selfies with Fans

In a further breach of rules, Khan was also photographed breaking the two-metre distance rule after a photograph of him posing with his arms around two pals was also posted on the Instagram account of The Farmhouse Coventry.

The restaurant is currently closed because of the lockdown but Khan, 34, visited it on Sunday to enjoy its ‘drive thru’ service where customers can order food and eat it in their cars.

A post accompanying the photograph of Khan and two other men boasted: ‘We were very busy yesterday for our Exclusive Drive Thru but the highlight of the night was @amirkingkhan came through yesterday ! Very nice, humble brother and he loved the Drive Thru!’

Under current regulations, people should only leave their home for permitted reasons and should remain in their local area.

Khan lives in a £1.2 million mansion in Bolton with his wife Faryal, 29 and their three children.

His more than 200-mile trip to visit the lavish Farmhouse Coventry restaurant, which brags that it offers ‘high quality’ Indian and English food marks the latest in a series of lockdown breaches by the former world boxing champion.

In December, he

was photographed embracing Cristiano Ronaldo at a football awards ceremony in Dubai days after meeting a senior politician in Pakistan who had tested positive.

Under the rules, Khan should have been maintaining a two-metre distance and wearing a face mask wherever possible while those exhibiting symptoms are required to get a test.

Khan and Faryal’s trip to Pakistani and Dubai over Christmas and New Year was already controversial after she was criticised for travelling abroad despite experiencing symptoms.

Dubai was later removed from the UK’s travel corridor list, with travellers returning to the UK forced to quarantine following a 52 per cent surge in the number of cases across the United Arab Emirates.

Taking to Snapchat following thew announcement, Faryal hit out: ‘The British government has failed the UK.

‘New rules around every corner with practically no warning. Feel like I’m living in a dictatorship.’

Last May, he hosted a family birthday party for his six-year-old daughter.

A month before in April, Khan ignored social distancing rules after an emotional reunion with his parents, siblings and other relatives for Eid.

That some month, he was criticised for hosting a takeaway dinner for five friends at his home while the country was in lockdown.

Ironically, the boxer had earlier posted a video urging people to remain in their homes and follow the government’s advice on social distancing.

Khan has been contacted for comment about his visit to The Farmhouse Coventry.