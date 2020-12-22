Boxer champion Amir Khan showed off his gorgeous new Dubai holiday home on Instagram recently including stunning Downtown views and huge rooms.

Boxer Amir Khan Bought New Luxury Holiday Home in Dubai

Amir Khan showed off his new luxury pad on Instagram. He casually captioned his post: “Just bought my family a holiday home in Dubai.”

And we’d imagine his wife and three kids are pretty happy with it.

And Khan revealed on Instagram he has bought the luxury pad for wife Faryal Makhdoom, their two daughters – Lamaisah, six, and two-year-old Alayna – and their new-born son, Muhammad Zaviyar, in Dubai.

Khan nonchalantly captioned the post: “Just bought my family a holiday home in Dubai.”

Makhdoom replied with a praying emoji and three heart-eyes emojis.

Just bought our babies a holiday home in Dubai, Where in the world would you live if you

could? , she asked her fans.

The beautiful Mediterranean villa is in District One in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City. “This is the boxer’s first property in Dubai,” says Maaz Jethwa, CEO and founder of New Door that brokered the deal.

On his Instagram Story, Khan went on to thank friend Maaz Jethwa – who founded UAE-based company New Door – for finding his ‘perfect’ home.

Khan – the 2004 Olympic lightweight silver medallist – captioned a snap of the pair together: “Thanks to Maaz Jethwa for finding me my perfect place.”

The home has an incredible, almost intimidating wooden front door surrounded by a huge stone porch.

Inside, Khan’s new pad comes fitted with marble floors, a modern stone staircase and an extensive lounge-diner.

But the most-impressive feature in the holiday home comes outside, where a huge swimming pool boasting picturesque views of Dubai steals the show.