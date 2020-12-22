Boxer Amir Khan Blasted for Showing Off Wealth Like Typical ‘Mirpuris’

Boxer Amir Khan has been criticised for flaunting his wealth after bragging on social media that he had just bought a luxurious family holiday home in Dubai.

The 34-year-old former world champion from Bolton, Greater Manchester, shared photographs of him standing outside and a walk-through video of the mansion.

Khan bought the property – which has a stone staircase, marble floors and a stunning lounge-diner – with the help of friend Maaz Jethwa who founded UAE firm New Door.

The Bolton boxer most-recently revealed he has his eye on a £264,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan – a 6.7-litre SUV.

Khan already owns a £271,000 Lamborghini Aventador, a £233,000 Rolls Royce Phantom and a £65,000 Range Rover.

It is not the first time Khan has shown off his wealth but in past too Khan showed off his wealth

Shown off his fleet of flash cars including a £300,000 red Lamborghini Aventador and a £350,000 black Rolls Royce Phantom in October;

Flashed his £100,000 Richard Mille 32 designer watch on social media a week earlier.

like typical British Pakistanis, who spend a big part of their life saving in Pakistan on a useless/needless home or a building just to show off their wealth in native home towns.

But Khan’s Instagram and Facebook followers blasted him for showing off during the crisis, with data today showing UK unemployment had risen to 4.9 per cent.

One follower, Robert France, said: ‘Why do you need to post on here when times are so tough for so many people? Have respect for families that can’t even afford to eat.’

Khan, who has still been travelling throughout the crisis, went on holiday with his wife Faryal to Dubai in September, with the pair sharing photos from the luxury destination.