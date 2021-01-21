Boxer Amir Khan Asks For Prayers For His Mum, 54, Diagnosed With Cancer

Boxer Amir Khan has revealed that his mother has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and asked his fans to pray for her.

The boxer posted the devastating news on Instagram to his 1.3million followers alongside a picture of him and his mother Falak, 54.

Former world champion Khan, 34 wrote: ‘My dear mum has been diagnosed with pancreas cancer, stage 4. Today she’s feeling a lot better and stronger. Please keep her in your prayers.’

The British boxer has insisted she is “feeling stronger” after receiving the terrible news.

Messages have streamed in to show support, including from fellow boxers as well as fans.

Pancreatic cancer is a cancer that originates in the pancreas, near the stomach and can be treated with chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy.

Amir’s father, Shah, told: ‘We only found out last Thursday and we just want everybody to pray for Falak.

‘She is a strong woman, a

fighter and with Allah’s guidance she will pull through this.

‘The family have been very supportive, and the NHS have been amazing in these very difficult times. Amir is currently isolating as he’s just returned from Dubai, but he has been Facetiming his mother every day and giving her all the support, she needs.’

Shah added: ‘God willing, she will recover. Falak has got all the family around her, they are constantly on the phone to her and we are giving her all the support she needs. We are with her all the way.

‘The world is in a very difficult situation with crisis but we are fortunate that we have so much love and support around us. We will do our best for Falak but at the end of the day, everything is in Allah’s hands.’

In response to Amir’s Instagram post, fans reacted with a series of moving messages, with one declaring: ‘In my prayers champ…’ Another said: ‘Lord bless her and help her have a quick recovery Amen.’

Fellow boxer Adam McKola sent his best wishes, replying: “Love to your mum and the family.”

Tony Jeffries also got in touch, saying: “Sorry to hear this champ x.”