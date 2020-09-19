The WBC Board of Governors has recently announced the creation of the WBC Middle East Boxing Council. Former WBA (Super) and IBF light-welterweight titleholder Amir Khan will be appointed as the President of the council, whereas boxing promoter Taz Khan will be the Vice-President.

Boxer Amir Khan Appointed as President of WBC Middle East Boxing Council

“I am confident that under the leadership of Champion Amir Khan, the culturally diverse Middle East region will provide a unique platform for the proper development of our sport and with time produce a new batch of WBC Champions.

“There is a lot of undiscovered talent in the region and the WBC is particularly eager to develop female boxing and amateur boxing there as well. Champion Amir Khan has already taken the initial steps to develop boxing in Pakistan.

“The WBC and its Board of Governors are confident that under the WBC umbrella, Champion Khan’s efforts will extend through the region.

“Champion Amir Khan’s activities inside and outside the ring have had a positive influence on the youth of the world. Champion Amir Khan has not just achieved world-class boxing honors in the ring but, true to the WBC mission, he has become an inspiration for young people globally.”

This is a great initiative by the WBC since it will provide a lot of opportunities for the middle-eastern countries to participate internationally in combat sports. A new door has been opened for talented athletes that don’t get a chance to display their abilities.

Along with that, appointing the two-time light-welterweight champion Amir Khan, who is a true veteran of the sport, will help in scouting real talent from the grass-root level. And will also give them the platform they deserve. The creation of the commission will also help increase the representation of the sport further.