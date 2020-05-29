Boxer Amir Khan Apologize For Being Hypocrite, Flouting Rules, ‘Meet Only 1 Family Member Outside’

Boxer Amir Khan ignored government guidelines when he met his parents, siblings and cousins with his wife and three children to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Pictures of the get-together showed the boxing champ grinning on the sofa with his parents, son and wife.

Despite current restrictions on family gatherings, the Khans decided to breach them, claiming that they have realise the importance of family life.

His siblings and cousins were also present, along with his parents Shah and Falak, many of whom he has not spoken to after also falling out with them. But the visit raised eyebrows among fans with one asking online : ‘How does the staying home and not being able to see family work then?? I’m dying to see my family’.

‘Important people in the Government are breaching the stay at home rules so what is wrong with the Khans and other people doing it? Why not target those who are more influential, like Dominic Cummings?’

It is the second time Amir has fallen foul of stay at home rules after

earlier he hosted a party at a take-away for five friends at his home in April.

In April, Amir Khan defied the Government’s strict rules as he hosted a party for five of his friends. He enjoyed a cosy takeaway curry at his home in Bolton and videoed the gathering before posting the footage onto his Instagram feed for his millions followers.

Amir Khan later said ‘I was wrong and I’m truly sorry to the British public. I should not have had this party for my friends and as soon as I posted the video, I realised that it was sending out the wrong message.

‘I can understand why some people are calling me a hypocrite, but I want to promise them, I will not do something like this again.’