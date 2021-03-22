MODEL Faryal Makhdoom has confirmed that a reality television series following her and her family will air at the end of this month.

Boxer Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom BBC Reality Show to Debut Next Week

Faryal, who is married to boxer Amir Khan, told The Bolton News that ‘Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton” will broadcast on March 28.

In September Amir told The Bolton News that it was fun filming the new documentary series.

Big in Bolton aims to give an insight into life behind the glossy social media posts of the famous couple.

Billed as a “high gloss, entertaining reality series”, it takes viewers into the world of Olympic medallist

and boxing World Champion Amir – and his fashion and beauty influencer wife, giving, say producers, “an exclusive insight into the real couple behind the splashy tabloid headlines, glitzy boxing matches and glamorous posed photo shoots”.

Future episodes will introduce viewers to the extended Khan family and show Amir working with trusted old friends to train young boxers in his home town.

The “access all areas” show is filmed in Bolton and also said to feature the extended Khan clan, his friends and the boxing hub where he mentors local lads.

Faryal is seen developing her business plans ­— including launching her cosmetic range ­— while being mum to three youngsters.

The show broadcasts on BBC 3 which is on the iPlayer platform.