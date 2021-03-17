An application filed in Aabpara police station in the federal capital stated that internationally acclaimed British boxer Amir Khan and his brother have threatened the Iranian coach of Aamir Khan Academy.

Boxer Amir Khan Allegedly Threatens An Employee’s Life in Islamabad Academy

The complainant, Dawood Nammi, who is the Iranian coach of Aamir Khan Academy in Islamabad, said Amir Khan threatened me to leave the academy or I would be picked up by the local police.

The Iranian coach, in its application, said “Boxer Amir Khan threatened me to leave the academy or I would be picked up by the police.”

“After Aamir Khan’s threat, his brother Haroon stormed the academy with several others and tortured me. Haroon and his accomplices threatened me kill me if the academy was not handed over to

them.”

Nammi further stated that the brother of Amir Khan, Haroon, also stormed the boxing academy and tortured me. The attackers threatened to kill me if the academy was not handed over to them.

Adding that he was hired four years ago at a monthly salary of Rs35,000 but he has not been paid for the last few months. Amir’s father brought him for coaching at the academy but both sons want to get rid of me without paying outstanding dues.

If something happened to me, then the former light-welterweight champion and his brother should be held responsible for it, the Iranian coach added in the application.

He alleged that Amir Khan and his brother wanted to get rid of him without paying my outstanding dues. The Iranian coach disclosed that Amir Khan’s father brought him for coaching at the academy.