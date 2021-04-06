Boxer Amir Came Forward to Rescue Brits in Pakistan, CAA to Run Multiple Chartered Flights

Boxer Amir Khan came forward to rescue Briton stuck in Pakistan, boxer wants both government of UK and Pakistan to help thousands of stranded British-Pakistani nations who are stuck in Pakistan.

Boxer Amir Came to Rescue Brits in Pakistan, CAA to Run Multiple Chartered Flights

In a video message, Boxer Amir Khan said so many British national who are in Pakistan want to come back before Pakistan is red listed on 9th of April.

Boxer Amir tweeted, Trying my best to get British Pakistanis who are stranded in Pakistan back to the UK. I will be speaking to The PM’s special assistant @sayedzbukhari to see how we can help this situation and get people back to their loved ones in the UK before the 9th of April.

So many British citizens who are in Pakistan want to come back to UK to their families, said boxer.

Boxer said that he is trying his best and talking to officials of both governments to help stranded Pakistanis.

I even offered to charted planes to get our Pakistani back home to UK to their families, so we are still in talks and we gonna try to get something done and try to get back British nationals from Pakistan to UK, said boxer in his video message.

After video of Boxer Amir Khan, next day, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan allowed the Charted companies to operate a 19 chartered flight to repatriate stranded Pakistanis

from Pakistan to UK.

The Civil Aviation Authority in its statement said that it had overall allowed 19 chartered flights to operate for the UK in the wake of the ongoing situation after the induction of Pakistan in the red list.

The transport wing of the CAA has issued permits to the chartered flights on the directives of the DG CAA.

The PIA has been allowed to operate eight chartered planes while British Airways will manage two flights to the UK. Nine other chartered companies were also allowed to operate flights, the CAA statement said adding that all operations will culminate by April 08.

Two more PIA flights have been allowed to operate for the United Kingdom on Tuesday as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to the PIA spokesman, two more flights of the national flag carrier have been allowed to operate for Britain, bringing the total flights allowed in a day to five.

“The new flights will travel to Manchester on April 08 and the aspiring passengers should approach the PIA booking offices, which will remain open for 24 hours in the current circumstances,” the spokesman said.

He further said that the new flights will help in overcoming the passenger influx.

The PIA has been using chartered planes for its flight operations to the UK owing to a ban on the national flag carrier’s planes by the EASA.

“The operation is aimed at ensuring the timely return of the Pakistani and British citizens before the new restrictions come into place on April 09,” the spokesman said.