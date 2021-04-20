AMIR Khan has shown off his stunning Dubai holiday home that he has bought for himself and his family.

Boxer Amir and Faryal Show-Off Holiday Home and Dream Car Bought in Dubai

The Bolton boxer said that “hard work and dedication pays off” in a Facebook post, showing the home with two flash cars parked outside,

One, a Porsche 911 Turbo, sells for more than £150,000.

Amir has recently been starring on Meet The Khans: Big in Bolton, a documentary about him and his wife, Faryal.

Posting on Facebook, Amir said: “Bought a dream car and holiday home in dubai for me and the family. God has been kind.

“Hard work dedication pays off. Work hard & enjoy the rest of your life. #porsche911 turbo.”

The new motor boasts 640 horsepower and 590

lb-ft of torque from its 3.8-liter twin-turbo boxer-six engine.

And it doesn’t come cheap, with a starting price of a whopping £160,000.

Khan, who has not boxed since July 2019, has his own special luxury collection of supercars, including a £271,000 Lamborghini Aventador, £233,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom and a £65,000 Range Rover.

Last year, it was reported that he was seeking to add a Rolls-Royce Cullinan to his car collection that has a starting price of £264,000.

Khan is currently starring in BBC reality TV show Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton.

It follows the boxer’s home life with wife Faryal Makhdoom and their three children.

Back in February, Khan bought baby Muhammad Zaviyar his first Rolex, even though he is still a toddler.

The Olympic silver medallist shared a video on Instagram Stories of the pricey timepiece.

It was captioned: “Got my little boy his first birthday present, he watch collection needs to [be] on [point].”